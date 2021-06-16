DUBLIN – Veteran Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley today announced he has received the endorsement of Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) for his campaign for district attorney (DA) in the 2022 election.
“Terry is not just a friend and former colleague,” Swalwell said. “He was a role model to me and other young prosecutors because of his zeal to make sure no one is above the law, underscored by his willingness to prosecute cops charged with misconduct in Oakland's 'Riders' case. And as head of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the DA’s office, Terry has made sure Alameda County's prosecutors look like the communities they protect. With more than 30 years of experience, he knows what makes the DA's office strong and what can make it even stronger. He will be a great leader for Alameda County."
Swalwell represents the Tri-Valley, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Hayward, Union City, and part of Fremont in Congress. Swalwell joins a growing list of leaders supporting Wiley’s campaign to fight for one system of justice that serves all people equally. Last week, Wiley announced he’d also received endorsements from several civil rights leaders, including Lonita Baker, civil rights attorney for the family of Breonna Taylor; George Holland, president of the Oakland NAACP; and John Burris, local civil rights attorney.
Wiley has served Alameda County in a number of leadership positions. As head of the Felony Trial Team, prosecutors, led by Wiley, had a 93% conviction rate. Wiley also led the Juvenile Division, which was recognized nationally for addressing ethnic disparities of juveniles in custody and working with the probation department to cut incarceration rates by two-thirds.
As director of the District Attorney’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Wiley has developed a model training program that aims to root out implicit bias in prosecutors.
Wiley is a 30-year veteran of the Alameda District Attorney’s Office, a graduate of UC Berkeley and the University of San Diego School of Law.
