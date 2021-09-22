Alameda County — With the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 (WHPA) introduced in the House, Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) recently visited an Alameda County Planned Parenthood facility to show support for women’s reproductive rights and advocate for the legislation.
WHPA would protect the right to access abortion care throughout the U.S. by creating a safeguard against bans. The June introduction of this federal legislation follows the nation’s strictest abortion law going into effect in Texas. The Texan law restricts abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy, with no exception for victims of rape or incest.
“Women’s health care rights are under attack nationwide,” said Swalwell, who represents Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, Sunol and 11 Contra Costa County communities. “So, I just wanted to first thank the health care professionals for what they’re doing and to assure them that I will do all I can to make sure women can make their own health care decisions ... They are preparing for what could be an influx of patients coming from Texas and other states that would follow what Texas is doing.”
Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended the legislation he approved, saying that it didn’t force victims of rape to carry their attacker’s child.
“It provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he said. “That said, however, let’s make something very clear. Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”
Following Swalwell’s visit, Planned Parenthood CEO Gilda Gonzales said support from elected officials is essential for continued accessible reproductive health care services. She further stated that her organization is closely monitoring WHPA.
“There is a good possibility it can get passed by the House,” Gonzales continued. “Americans will need to raise their voices loud to impact the tough fight for the Senate to affirm this legislation.”
While the organization is often associated with abortion procedures, Gonzales noted that Planned Parenthood also provides cancer screenings, birth control, sex education, and sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, infertility services and more.
“Planned Parenthood Northern California serves all people, regardless of immigration status, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability, or ability to pay,” Gonzales said. “We have a robust ‘Safe Haven’ fundraising effort underway now. These new funds will assist us in strengthening our capacity. Planned Parenthood Northern California is more resolved than ever to ensure we are a strong and sustainable organization for any patient seeking care from us now and well into the future. Anti-Planned Parenthood groups and efforts will never deter us.”
Swalwell continued to say that a woman’s right to make her own health care decision — and the privacy that should come along with that — is of paramount importance.
“And I will keep fighting for it,” he concluded.