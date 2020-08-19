Rep. Eric Swalwell this week took part in a movement sweeping the nation to shore up funding for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in advance of the Nov. 3 general election, in which mail-in voting is expected to offer a critically important option for the 180 million Americans eligible to vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s call for House Democrats to hold a Day of Action, Tuesday, Aug. 18, Swalwell stood before the Dublin Post Office in hopes of generating support, while sharing news with those gathered to hear him.
“This weekend I will be headed back to Washington to vote to fund the post office an additional $25 billion, so they can function and deliver through the election season, so they can reverse the dismantling that has taken place,”
Swalwell said. “(Postmaster General Louis DeJoy) said today that he is stopping the shortages that have been put in place. We don’t want him to stop. We want him to reverse. We want him to resign.”
Swalwell and other representatives will return early to Washington from their summer break to vote on legislation that will prohibit the USPS from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on Jan. 1, 2020.
"People are hurting in this pandemic," he said. "Californians are going into another hot, hot summer – another fire season. The last thing we should have to deal with or worry is the reliability of one of America's most trusted resources, the Postal Service.”
Swalwell’s stance at the Dublin Post Office underscored the developing battle just 80 days before the U.S. General Election over the Trump administration’s refusal to support an expansion of mail-in voting capabilities by providing emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).
In the 2020 election, in-person voting presents a health risk for both voters and poll workers. Mail-in voting is set to be a critically important alternative for voters, but the cash-strapped USPS needs a financial infusion to handle the expected influx of ballots in a timely manner.
Swalwell noted that President Donald Trump has shown no inclination to support the funding initiative. Instead, under the guidance of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, actions to reduce service levels at the USPS have been widely reported.
At the center of the controversy are two spending proposals. Swalwell pointed out that the first proposal is a $25 billion USPS bailout previously approved by the House of Representatives. The second proposal put forward by Democrats would provide $3.6 billion of election funding intended for the states.
The Democrats’ response to the Trump administration’s Postal Service policies is forming on several fronts. During a press conference last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated the number of Californians voting by mail has grown every election, even before the onset of the pandemic. He added that he authorized two executive orders this year to improve the mail-in voting process in the state. At the same time, the governor said Trump was sabotaging the USPS.
“This is going to impact not just elections,” Newsom said. “This could impact your ability to get quality care in terms of your prescriptions, to get information, to be able to correspond with your loved ones and the like. Vulnerable populations disproportionately are being impacted because of utilization of our postal system. I haven’t experienced this in my lifetime. I don’t know that any of us have – the weaponization of our postal system.”
As pressure on the administration increases, DeJoy was also called Tuesday morning to testify before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Friday about the USPS’s vote-by-mail financial requirements.
“We're going to fight for the Postal Service,” Swalwell said. “We're going to fight for people who are counting on what they deliver every day."