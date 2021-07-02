In a special appearance on Sunday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) delivered a brief speech at the East Bay Interfaith Community’s “Into the Light” event, commemorating the challenges of the past year.
The event, held at the Muslim Community Center in Pleasanton, was organized by local interfaith councils to mourn the lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate the community’s rebirth and renewal moving forward. Speakers shared their experiences with the pandemic along with aspects of their faith traditions.
Swalwell’s message to the community was one of gratitude, reflection and exhortation.
“We must not forget what has happened to our country, who we have lost, how we can never repeat some of the mistakes that were made that attributed to the loss, and how we can be stronger as a community as we come out of this,” said Swalwell.
He continued by thanking the health care workers and first responders who endured to take care of the sick during the pandemic.
Then, Swalwell thanked the Interfaith community for its services to the community throughout the past year. He cited food banks and personal protective equipment drives as important acts of faith communities participated in to support the community.
Rev. Dr. Arlene K. Nehring of Eden United Church of Christ spoke about the services congregations were able to provide throughout the pandemic.
“We have both been challenged and privileged to try to be an answer to the prayers that we seek by providing food, emergency food assistance, PPE, sanitation products, COVID testing, COVID vaccinations, CICT tracing, outreach and health education and emergency food service delivery,” said Rev. Dr. Nehring.
However, Swalwell said that the congregations’ service to the community went beyond donations and drives.
“Thank you for keeping the faith among yourselves, but also for us in the community and transitioning responsibly to Zoom so we could congregate on either Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays throughout the pandemic,” said Swalwell. “Because we could still congregate with our synagogues, our mosques and our churches, we were still connected together.”
Swalwell also addressed the challenges aside from the COVID-19 pandemic that have plagued our world over the past year. He made references to hate crimes, gun violence, and challenges in the Middle East.
According to Swalwell, these issues urge America to uphold itself to the world as a place that believes in freedom.
“As the representative for this congressional district, my pledge to you is to also be reinvigorated to serve,” said Swalwell. “Today is a day that we mourn those we’ve lost, but also the best thing I think we could do for so many that we’ve lost is to celebrate what we have right now and to reaffirm our commitment to make this a country that achieves its most basic and fundamental ideals.”
The other speakers came from an amalgam of faith backgrounds, cultures and beliefs. Their messages stretched beyond their individual beliefs to a collective hope shared by all faith practices for renewal as the community emerges from the pandemic.
Livermore City Councilmember Trish Munro spoke at the event as well. She offered thanks to public servants who worked throughout the pandemic to handle the issues cities faced, and she said their work isn’t finished yet.
As the world heals from the past year, Munro offered a message of hope.
“It would be easy to retreat into the darkness of despair, but we are not here to do that,” said Munro. “We’re here to set fear aside and walk into the light because that’s all we can do.”