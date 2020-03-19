Two noted experts on public health will join Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for a telephone town hall on Thursday, March 19, to discuss the coronavirus epidemic.
Dr. Arthur L. Reingold, head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health, and Dr. Michael Anderson, president of the UC-San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospitals, will be available to answer questions.
Residents of the 15th Congressional District, which includes Dublin, Pleasanton, Sunol and Livermore, will be able to ask questions and listen to the town hall discussion by calling (855) 962-1059, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“As new cases of the coronavirus appear in the Bay Area and across the nation, it is more important than ever to stay informed,” said Swalwell, adding he was pleased to be joined by two professors of public health to provide “the most up-to-date information on prevention and preparedness during these uncertain times.”
Reingold has worked more than 40 years on the prevention and control of infectious diseases, including eight years at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with developing countries around the world. He has been involved with the CDC-funded California Emerging Infections Program since its inception in 1994.
Anderson is a nationally renowned authority on children’s health policy and pediatric disaster preparedness, and served as vice chair of the National Commission on Children and Disasters. He is also a consultant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System.