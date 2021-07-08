Inspired by the way plants absorb and distribute water and nutrients, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have developed a method for transporting liquids and gases using capillary action and a 3D-printed lattice.
In a paper published in Nature, researchers describe 3D-printed microstructures capable of creating controlled contact between liquid and gas. The porous, open-cell structures use capillary action, driven by surface tension, to create and control the flow of both.
Researchers said the technique could have broad-ranging impacts on numerous fields involving multiphase (gas/liquid/solid) processes, including electrochemical or biological reactors used to convert carbon dioxide or methane into energy, advanced microfluidics, solar desalination, air filtration, heat transfer, transpiration cooling, and the delivery of fluids in low- or zero-gravity environments.
“Using this approach, we can design and print ordered porous media with many degrees of control over how liquids and gases behave within these structures,” said lead author and LLNL staff scientist Nikola Dudukovic. “Porous media — like sponges or paper or fabrics — generally tend to have disordered microstructure and are therefore difficult to describe analytically and computationally. Cellular fluidics allows you to, in a sense, create an ordered ‘sponge,’ where liquids and gases travel exactly where you want them to go.”
Leveraging years of research into 3D-printed, hierarchical lattice design and LLNL-developed Large Area Projection Micro-Stereo Lithography -- a light-based printer that can produce extremely tiny features over a large scale — researchers built various structures to study different kinds of multiphase transport and reaction.
The processes included absorption, evaporation, and transpiration, with researchers proving the structures were capable of cooling themselves by evaporation while refilling
themselves from a liquid reservoir, like plants releasing vapor while continuously replenishing water from the soil.
“We were certainly inspired by nature, but we recognized that human beings have fallen far short of replicating nature in all of its exquisite complexity,” said research engineer Eric Duoss. “However, this is one step along the way,
“We started to see that we could control how a liquid would flow into the porous architecture by programming some of the local microscale attributes of these structures. It was kind of an epiphany from that standpoint,” Duoss added. “We found we could not only control the arrangement and propagation of liquids, we could also control the arrangement and propagation of gases. When you have control over both, you can do some pretty incredible things.”
While researchers have a long list of plans for the technology, their immediate goal is to apply cellular fluidics to electrochemical reactors used to convert carbon dioxide to useful products.
The team also is exploring the use of cellular fluidics in bioreactors, where bacteria consume gaseous methane and excrete organic byproducts. Cellular fluidics could be used to create extremely thin walls in the reactors, thereby improving reactivity and enabling scientists to load more bacteria into the devices to improve performance.