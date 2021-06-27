Scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), and the University of Hyogo in Kobe, Japan, have developed a way to more precisely measure high-pressure compression in the laboratory up to 10 million atmospheres.
LLNL said pressures exceeding 1 million atmospheres can alter how atoms are packed together, which can lead to new chemical bonding. Testing the quantum theory of condensed matter under enormous pressure has produced such discoveries as helium rain, a transparent sodium metal, superionic water ice, and the transformation of hydrogen into a metallic fluid.
But, until now, most extremely high-pressure experiments – as much as 1 terapascal, or approximately 10 million atmospheres – relied on theoretical models or extrapolation of low-pressure measurements to determine just how much pressure was being applied.
The researchers changed that by using the National Ignition Facility laser at LLNL in Livermore and the Sandia Z Machine pulse-powered laser at SNL in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to determine how gold and platinum compress when they are squeezed to 1 TPa. The data was used to derive precise high-pressure scales.
“The NIF and the Z machine are really unique facilities,” said Dayne Fratanduono, LLNL physicist. “We really pushed their capability to perform the most precise measurement possible.”
“To do shockless compression, we use either several laser beams or the pulsed-power source to gradually squeeze our sample,” Fratanduono explained. “But the key is to very carefully control the rate at which we increase the pressure on the sample, to avoid forming a shock wave which would ruin the experiment. “And keep in mind that the whole experiment lasts much less than a millionth of a second.”
The research was recently published in Science.
LLNL anticipates that the new pressure scales will allow scientists around the globe to easily and precisely determine the pressure used in their experiments by measuring the density of a piece of gold or platinum compressed with their sample of interest.
“This is a huge step forward because with much better pressure determination in the experiments, we will be able to really test theoretical predictions and benchmark quantum simulations made with the world’s most powerful computers,” Fratanduono said.
He added, “This will provide a solid foundation for future discoveries using static and dynamic compression as we continue to test our understanding of the quantum theory of condensed matter, an area of active research at the conjunction of condensed-matter physics, material science and quantum chemistry.”