Ronald Forbes, a Livermore resident and founder of One Nation Dream Makers, was recognized this week by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors for his role in providing food to families in need.
In a news release, First District Supervisor David Haubert said Forbes, who serves as director of the nonprofit organization he founded, had delivered “thousands of boxes of fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy to families in six weeks.”
Haubert noted that Forbes, an Army veteran, struggled with post-traumatic stress syndrome, drug addiction, homelessness, and incarceration after leaving the military.
Since then, he has completed the Operation My Home Town community reentry program for former offenders operated by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, and participated in Operation Dignity, which provides transitional housing for veterans.
Forbes, 58, now works fulltime with One Nation Dream Makers, the veterans outreach and mobile food pantry he started last year, and is senior vice commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Legion Post 7265 in Livermore.
"My biggest motivation in doing what I do every day is that I once was homeless, which pushes me to help families in need with food insecurities,” Forbes said. “My mission is to give food to all the families in need. I served my country, and now it is my time to serve my community."
The commendation adopted by the Board of Supervisors honors Forbes for his “dedication, commitment to providing food, faith, and respect to our community.”
To contribute to One Nation Dream Makers, contact Forbes at rforbes2091@gmail.com.