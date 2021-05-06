LIVERMORE — The City of Livermore is nearing completion on a multi-agency project to restore 10 acres of riparian habitat along Arroyo Mocho in Robertson Park and Arroyo Las Positas in Springtown.
“We’ve done maintenance work on the creeks, and we’ve done some bank repair from storm damage that we had in 2017,” said Pam Lung, senior civil engineer with the City of Livermore. “So these sites are meant to compensate for the impacts that we have (had) during maintenance or stream bank repair projects. The Living Arroyos program is helping us. They have helped us plant along the creek since 2017.”
Living Arroyos was formed in 2013 as a partnership between the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD), the Zone 7 Water Agency and the cities of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin. The groups aim to enhance urban streams and riparian habitats – which exist along water banks – in the Livermore-Amador Valley. The organization also hopes to reestablish the connection between people and the arroyos in their backyards.
One of the primary roles of Living Arroyos is to provide the muscle for restoration projects. Pandemic-related restrictions have kept the organization from running large volunteer initiatives, as they’ve done in the past. Interns hired by the LARPD provide labor, but plans are in place to engage the public as soon as it is safe to do so again.
“In the future, our hope is that we’ll be able to bring members of the public (to the restoration sites) to learn about the restoration and to help with some of the management and care,” said Carol Mahoney, manager of integrated water resources with Zone 7 Water Agency. “That’s going to be managing the invasive weeds and doing things like picking up trash. But we can’t do that yet.”
Arroyos are a particular type of creek bed common in the arid and semi-arid regions of the western and southwestern United States. In parts of the country where rain falls throughout the year, creeks rarely run dry. Arroyos differ from creeks in that they are often dry for much of the year. In addition to providing habitat for a wide variety of plant and animal species, arroyos play an important role in flood control.
The 10-acre project is comprised of several different plots of land. Most of the project to date has focused on replanting native vegetation in areas disturbed by stream management projects.
“The impacts to the streams under the (City of Livermore’s) Stream Maintenance Program are pretty minimal, really,” explained Drew Engstrom, a stream restoration specialist with the Alameda County Resource Conservation District. “They’re just to remove sediment or remove invasive vegetation that improves the streams. The way the permits are written, for any kind of impact like that you still have to mitigate. The projects have that in mind – to accommodate those requirements from the state and federal agencies. They also have a lot of restoration components. It’s kind of a joint effort between the stream management projects and the mitigation sites.”
In Springtown, stream management project mitigation has required replanting of native vegetation along 2,500 feet of Arroyo Las Positas. Additionally, thick stands of cattails were removed to improve water flow through the area.
“That’s where the old golf course is,” said Engstrom. “The plan is to restore that riparian area along the golf course. It coincides with the overall plan for that golf course in the future. Robertson Park is the biggest (plot). It’s about six acres. There are some other ones here and there. Those are the main ones that the public will notice.”
The final phase of this project will focus more on the removal of invasive vegetation as opposed to the planting efforts in the earlier phases. Invasive plants like mustard, blackberry bushes and eucalyptus trees not only push out native plants, but also create other issues, like increased fire hazards and allergy problems for local residents.
“We’re doing some vegetation management in the next two years in the Springtown area,” Lung said. “We’re looking to do invasive removal instead of planting new areas. It’s less onerous of our time and less expensive. We’re looking for ways to make things simpler and easier.”
The full results of restoration efforts can easily take years, sometimes more than a decade. Trees grow and create shade on the water. Thick stands of cattails start to thin as they only grow well in full sun. Water starts to flow more freely, and birds, reptiles and amphibians return to the area. Change comes slowly, but inexorably.
“(The restoration) creates a lot of value for people looking to recreate in the area,” Engstrom said. “Over time, it will improve habitat as well. There’ll be more wildlife to see. It’s not going to just be a sun-drenched, flat area of dead weeds. It’s going to be more pleasant for everyone.”