Alameda County — Two advocates for policies to cope with climate change have issued a report that promotes rooftop solar projects over solar farms, saying the panels will increase renewable energy while protecting open spaces and natural habitats.
The July 8 report from the Environment California Research and Policy Center and Frontier Group said rooftop panels that generate 28.5 gigawatts of power would save 148,000 acres of land needed to manufacture the same amount with solar farms. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, an average residential solar installation in 2019 could generate up to 7.7 kilowatts of power.
Laura Deehan, state director at Environment California, said this means that 28.5 gigawatts would require about 3.7 million residential roofs. She further noted that does not include large solar installations on commercial roofs like Walmart, Ikea, universities and nonresidential entities that would significantly contribute to generating power and lowering the number of residential roofs needed, as well as improvements in technology.
The report — “The Environmental Case for Rooftop Solar Energy” — said solar panels on rooftops of homes, schools, businesses, farms and other buildings is the preferred way to meet California’s goals for 100% clean energy by 2035. The report agrees California needs “utility-scale solar projects,” but contends rooftop projects can reduce the amount needed to protect natural areas.
“Rooftop solar energy does not change existing land uses and can help California protect agricultural land, fragile habitats and natural areas,” the report notes.
The report also advocates that the state update its net metering policy, which enables people with home rooftop solar to be paid for the excess energy they send to the power grid; suggests incentives for quickening the pace to put solar panels on affordable and rental housing; and calls for cities and counties to establish online permitting systems for small projects.
The report was released at a time when local officials are working to establish policies for how solar power is generated in the county, and a month after state legislators failed to advance a controversial bill that would have reformed “net energy metering,” the process that allows those with home solar systems to sell their excess energy to their utility company.
“Rooftop solar is among the best and fastest ways to generate clean power,” said Deehan. “Panels are quick to install; they don't use up precious open space and they start working almost the minute they're on the roof. That's the kind of response to climate change that really makes sense.”
The report also arrived just months after county officials approved Intersect Power’s controversial Aramis project to install a 350-acre solar farm on open space near Livermore, and after Sunwalker Energy of Oakland withdrew its proposed project to build a 59-acre solar power generating facility nearby. Although some advocates for green energy supported the project, Sunwalker — like Aramis — had faced stiff opposition from Tri-Valley property owners and environmentalists who had concerns about the project’s impact on the land and federally listed species found at the site.
On July 6, Supervisors David Haubert and Nate Miley postponed a discussion during a Transportation and Planning Committee meeting to establish policies for solar projects, including what types of projects will be allowed, especially in the East Bay. At a future meeting, the discussion will include the controversial concept of agrivoltaics, which blends solar farms with agriculture fields.
The policies, created by the county Planning Department’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, also include plans for rooftop solar. Once Miley and Haubert go over the recommendations, they will forward them to the full board.
Larry Gosselin, a rancher who serves as an AAC commissioner, said rooftop solar, microgrids where neighbors consolidate the power generated on their homes, and large-scale solar farms will each be necessary to meet the state’s clean energy goals. People should not be “dithering” over picking one type of solar-producing project or another, he said.
“The fact is we need to be doing all of them as fast as we can,” Gosselin said.
Rooftop projects can meet only a small percentage of the energy that’s needed and cost 10 times the price of establishing larger solar farms, he said.
“The market is demonstrating what's feasible,” Gosselin said. “The market is showing rooftop is not feasible and unfortunately utility-scale photovoltaics is feasible.”
Gosselin, a former horse veterinarian, advocates for agrivoltaic projects, which allow for the raising of cattle or crops under the shade of the solar panels as they create energy. The panels also provide shade for workers.
“We need solar now. We need it everywhere,” Gosselin said. “We need carbon capture now. We need it everywhere. Agrivoltaics allows us to capture carbon, as well as green power, and allows us to develop a new food economy.”
Meanwhile, a bill in the state Assembly that would have changed the net metering system for home solar panel use recently failed. Deehan’s organization had opposed the bill co-authored by San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. The bill would have changed how much solar users save on their electric bills.
Gonzalez — who said AB 1139 was intended to force the California Public Utility Commission to take action on reforming net energy metering — would have ended the practice of utility companies crediting rooftop solar users who use their own energy; utility companies would have been prevented from then recovering the loss from non-solar customers. Gonzalez and other supporters of the bill said that policy incentivized wealthy customers to install solar on their homes, but hurt poor people, who were paying the affluent person’s cost savings through higher rates.
“I did talk to a lot of people about this bill and learned a lot about my own decision to get rooftop solar and who that costs,” Gonzalez said June 2 on the Assembly floor. “I’m embarrassed, quite frankly, that I continue to burden my neighbors … The reality is less than 1% of my constituents can afford rooftop solar panels, less than 1%. I know that’s not the case for everybody. On the floor, some of you have 15%. But the people in my community shouldn’t be paying for that.”
Opponents of the bill said it would have eliminated the incentives for homeowners and business operators to install solar on their rooftops, hurt the solar panel industry, and slowed the shift to clean energy.
The bill failed 27-27 in the Assembly with 25 members not voting June 2. Tri-Valley Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan voted against the bill.
Environment California said the PUC is still considering changes to the state’s net metering program. Some of the state’s largest utility companies — Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric — could impose the country’s highest fixed charges for solar customers, while slashing the net metering payments the utility companies receive.
“The utility proposal to wipe out net metering would stall the growth of rooftop solar in the Golden State,” Deehan said.