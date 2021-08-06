TRI - Rotary Axis Grants SA.tif

Members of the Rotary Club of Livermore and Pleasanton North Rotary presented an oversized check for $76,752 to Axis Community Health last month, reflecting more than a year of financial support from for the nonprofit clinic’s local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Axis Community Health CEO Sue Compton and Valerie Jonas, chief development officer, accepted the check on behalf of their primary care clinics in Pleasanton and Livermore. According to Compton, support from the Rotary clubs enabled Axis to purchase equipment needed to make a quick transition from in-person doctor-patient visits to telemedicine for more than 90% of its medical appointments and about 500 mental-health visits weekly. Compton said she anticipates telemedicine will remain a prominent part of the Axis’s service delivery model even after the pandemic ends. 