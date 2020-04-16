The Livermore Rotary Club donated $20,000 to help Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The donation supports the hospital as it works to meet intensive care needs brought on by the virus, which has claimed the lives of 23 Alameda County residents. Spaces within the hospital are being converted into negative pressure isolation rooms equipped with special ventilation used for containing airborne infections.
“This is an unprecedented time, which is challenging health care organizations in many ways,” said Rick Shumway, Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare, CEO and president. “This generous donation is not only assisting our hospital in preparing for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, but also will support the hospital related to post-crisis success in meeting the healthcare needs of our community.”
Jay Davis, Rotary president, said the efforts of Rotary range from giving back on a local level to aiding developing countries around the globe. The Livermore club, which is part of Rotary District 5170, had $10,000 in available funds that were already set to go toward two local projects. But with COVID-19 shutting down all but essential businesses, the group’s projects were put on hold and leadership saw another opportunity to help. Davis connected with Shaké Sulikyan, Executive Director of ValleyCare Charitable Foundation, to access the hospital’s needs. He then asked his Rotary board to match the funds, bringing the total to $20,000.
“This year we were pleased we could help Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare strengthen its capability to respond to the COVID-19 challenge,” Davis said. “We hope others in the community will now step forward and match us as well.”
Sulikyan reported ValleyCare only had six negative isolation rooms in early March.
“Thanks to the amazing work of our frontline team members and hospital leadership, we now have 54 negative pressure isolation rooms,” she said. “I’d like to thank the Rotary Club of Livermore for helping to fund some of the air scrubbers needed for creating the isolation rooms that are necessary for treating COVID-19 patients. With their help, we’re well-prepared for a potential surge in our area.”
Founded in 1947, the Rotary Club of Livermore has a reputation of supporting the local health care community. Some of the first donors to contribute to ValleyCare’s formation in the 1950s and ’60s were members of the club.
“On behalf of the entire team at the Hospital and our patients, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Rotary Club of Livermore Board and all the Rotarians in the club,” Shumway said.
To contribute to the Hospital’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit www.givevalleycare.org/donate or call 925-373-4560.