The 2016 Ruby Hill Petite Sirah, Reserve Collection was awarded Best in Show at the Tri-Valley Conservancy’s 11th annual Livermore Valley Uncorked Wine Competition.
Livermore Valley wineries submitted more than 123 entries, covering a dozen categories, in this year’s competition. About half made it to the final round, where they were judged by Jim Gordon of Wine Enthusiast, Laura Ness of Spirited and Wine Industry Advisor, and Fred Swan of NorCal Wine.
The Ruby Hill Petite Sirah was judged Best Red, and won in a taste-off for Best in Show against the Best White, a 2018 Darcie Kent Vineyards Pistachio Lane Chardonnay, and the Best Rosé, a 2019 Occasio Winery Rosé of Grenache.
Petite Sirah is a varietal long associated with the Livermore winegrowing region, and was first bottled by third-generation vintner Jim Concannon in 1963.
Livermore Uncorked is sponsored by Tri-Valley Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that works to promote agriculture and protect open spaces. The competition is open only to wines made from grapes grown in the Livermore Valley American Viticulture Area.
For a complete list of winning wines, go to trivalleyconservancy.org/events/livermore-valley-uncorked.