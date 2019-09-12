New rules have been put in place to help stop crime at seedy massage establishments, such as sex slavery or human trafficking, according to a city memo.
Now, massage therapists who want to practice in Pleasanton will need a certification that isn’t required by state law.
The City Council on Sept. 3 reversed two so-called urgency ordinances that halted the approval of massage businesses.
Previously, massage therapists were required to get certification from the Pleasanton Police Department. Now, they’ll need to meet the California Massage Therapist Council standards to work in the city.
The nonprofit Council provides voluntary certification. California law does not require massage therapists to be licensed by the state.
The legislature established the council to help protect the public by certifying professionals. Its board of directors is appointed by California cities, counties, law enforcement, massage schools, consumer agencies, and other professional and business groups.