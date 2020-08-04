Tri-Valley hair salon professionals this weekend made the bold decision to protest the county’s ordinance on their business practices should things not change by Aug. 17.
One organizer, Lila Robinson, manager at Bishops Cuts and Color in Pleasanton, added that she and other area stylists want to be heard and allowed to open legally, even if the guidelines are strict. But with or without the greenlight from the county, they plan to reopen.
The decision was a result of a meeting that took place Saturday, Aug. 1, at Flaunt Hair Designs in Pleasanton, where nearly 40 stylists from around the region converged to discuss the possibility of protesting the county’s current ordinance on business operation guidelines for hair. Under the current health order (revised July 19), Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) does not permit indoor or outdoor salon services.
“We’re just trying to come up with a consensus of how many salons are willing to open up against the orders, and as long as we get a majority, we’re going to open at this point,” said Robinson, prior to the meeting.
Robinson confirmed on the Tuesday following the meeting that the stylists were prepared to face possible repercussions should the county take action against those reopening. For some, she felt there was no other option.
“At this point, especially with the $600 (in weekly unemployment insurance) being cut off, I have stylists who are single parents who need to keep their kids fed and keep a roof over their heads,” Robinson said, further adding some of those stylists would earn $250 every two weeks from standard unemployment without the bonus seen during the pandemic. “We understand there is a real risk in what we’re trying to do. But there’s also the other risk that we are losing our livelihood.”
While Robinson pressed that she takes the coronavirus seriously and has even had family members who have contracted it, she also added that stylists undergo rigorous sanitation training and testing prior to earning their licenses.
“We are completely safe. We are licensed by the same board that licenses dentists and nurses, and 75% of the licensing exam goes toward sanitation,” she said. “On top of what we already have to do, we have extreme guidelines for COVID, so there’s no way (the county) can say we’re not safe, but that a grocery store is ... we have specific barbicides that kill viruses and germs on everything ... We’re just looking for (the county) to help us out. If they’re not willing to, then we have to take matters into our own hands.”
The decision to reopen was made alongside a grassroots movement of other stylists across the state, who are expressing similar frustrations. A protest on the Sacramento Capitol is set for Aug. 11.
Another local stylist, Christine Palmer, issued a letter to city officials in the Tri-Valley, in which she urged them to consider a proposal.
“Each salon can submit a video tour as proof that their salon has all the guidelines in place in order to get a 'provisional certificate' to operate until a physical inspection can verify it and allow full, legal operations,” Palmer suggested. “The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology already has the staff in place to do this, who already do physical inspections on a daily basis. This would allow the salons that did your work to do their work.”
Palmer’s letter specifically stated a request for a return to services indoors. However, Robinson said that while offering services outdoors presents a less stable sanitary environment, she would be OK with it, as long as they could see an expanded list of permissible services they could offer to clients. Haircuts alone won’t pay the bills for rent and utilities on a commercial space, she said.
Pleasanton Councilmember Karla Brown empathized with the small business owners.
“I wish the county would work with the cities to find some way to operate these salon facilities and let people get back to work,” said Brown, who further noted she was in support of an outdoor arrangement.
When asked how she would respond to critics who say getting a haircut is not essential during a pandemic, she agreed that stylists did not provide an essential service.
“But I also don’t think outdoor gyms or routine cleanings are necessarily essential; laser hair removal and botox are not essential,” she said. “I don’t want to minimize the virus, but if all of these other places can open and they’re deemed safe, then allow us to resume as well. Alameda won’t even let us work outdoors. So if you keep telling us ‘no,’ eventually we’re just going to say ‘yes.’”
Robinson went on to say that as a manager of her salon, she takes pride in the people who work for her.
“I have an immense sense of responsibility for them,” she continued. “I can’t just sit back and watch not only my own career fail but watch their livelihoods be taken away. My heart can’t handle that right now.”