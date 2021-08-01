The San Francisco Bay Group 2 of the Civil Air Patrol celebrated the return to in-person meetings this month with a day of training, orientation flights, a beacon-hunting competition, and other educational activities at the Livermore Airport, home to the Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156.
“This activity was the catalyst needed to lead our organization out of the pandemic and instill a greater sense of community," said Lt. Col. Shawn Lawson, Group 2 commander.
He said about 160 cadets, adult members, parents, and visitors attended the celebration.
The volunteer Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force and provides air-support services during emergencies. Bay Group 2 includes 10 squadrons based in Livermore, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Hayward, Palo Alto, San Carlos, San Jose, and Watsonville.
Because of the pandemic, CAP squadrons had been meeting virtually since March 2020 and only resumed in-person meetings in June.