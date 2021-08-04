LIVERMORE — The San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board (Water Board) last week announced the possibility of a public meeting regarding the contamination found at the site planned for Eden Housing in the Downtown Core and the city’s plan to clean it up.
Work began at the area bound by Railroad Avenue, Veterans Way, L Street, and the extension of K Street on Monday this week to retrieve samples at the project location; it’s expected to last up to six weeks. Work will occur Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Data collected from the sampling will help to “inform an Interim Remedial Action Plan (IRAP) to address contamination found on-site,” according to the Water Board website.
“Prior to IRAP approval, the Water Board will distribute another fact sheet announcing the proposed remedial actions and offer the public 30 days to review and comment on the document,” the Water Board site states. “The Water Board may also hold a public meeting during the comment period.”
The site of the future Eden Housing project approved by the council May 25 once housed a train depot and dry-cleaning businesses. The city has been tasked with remediating the volatile organic compounds and other chemicals of concern present at the site due to its previous uses.
A June 25 report published by the Water Board had called the city’s proposed cleanup for the site “neither appropriately justified nor acceptable.” In response, Livermore City Engineer Bob Vinn sent a letter to the Water Board, noting that the city met with the Water Board on July 12 to discuss the preliminary comments.
“Consistent with this discussion, the city’s environmental consultant, Pangea, is preparing a detailed technical response to the Water Board’s comments,” Vinn wrote. “The response will be submitted to the Water Board for review prior to submitting a revised IRAP. The city appreciates working with the Water Board and recognizes that site development and building occupancy involves Water Board review of potential vapor intrusion/mitigation, which we understand is typical of the Water Board’s oversight process. Should you need additional information or have any questions or concerns to discuss, the city is eager to assist.”