American Red Cross

Join San Ramon Regional Medical Center for an upcoming blood drive on Aug. 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the South Building at 7777 Norris Canyon Road.

Hospitals across the country, including San Ramon Regional Medical Center, are experiencing critically limited supplies of blood and blood components as a result of a national blood shortage.

The American Red Cross supplies approximately 40-percent of the nation’s blood, all made possible by the kindness and generosity of volunteer donors. The American Red Cross is currently facing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise across the country, depleting the nation’s blood supply.

Unfortunately, only about 3-percent of the eligible population donates blood each year. Blood cannot be manufactured, so the only source the organization has is donors. 

You can help us rebuild blood inventory so the American Red Cross can continue providing the best possible healthcare. All eligible individuals are asked to make an appointment to give blood now and help save lives. 

Every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. Every day there are thousands of patients who rely on lifesaving blood donations. One donation can potentially save up to three lives. Your donation can truly make a difference. 

  

  

