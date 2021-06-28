LIVERMORE — A community group called Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) has filed a lawsuit to halt the implementation of the Eden Housing plan.
“This action was made necessary because Livermore’s city councilmembers did not engage with citizens to consider alternatives to the flawed Eden plan,” said SLD spokesperson Jean King. “We have communicated to the City Council and Eden Housing our desire to meet at the earliest possible moment to find acceptable alternatives to the current plan and avoid the necessity of the lawsuit.”
In response, Councilmember Robert Carling said that he and Mayor Bob Woerner had chaired a lengthy public outreach process during 2017, "culminating in a city council decision in January 2018, resulting in the current plan."
"That was the process," he said.
King further said that "Livermore residents oppose the flawed Eden housing plan by a 4 to 1 majority." The poll, conducted by David Binder Research, can be reviewed at www.savelivermoredowntown.com/voter-survey.
“The plan had changed dramatically since it was shown to the public in 2018 and has inadequate parks and parking, massive 4-story structures, and none of the promised affordable housing for teachers, firefighters and police,” King continued. “These bait-and-switch tactics are not acceptable. Alternative proposals could have provided more parks, more parking, teacher housing, and 100 additional affordable housing units. But they were not considered.
"Not only did the city council approve the project over public opposition, but in its rush to judgement, it violated California environmental quality laws and Livermore’s Downtown Specific Plan. We urgently hope that the City Council and Eden Housing will agree to meet with stakeholders as soon as possible to create a plan that works for all of us.”
Carling responded to say that the current plan does include housing for early career teachers and others as outlined on the city's website.
"I find 'rush to judgement' interesting," Carling continued. "The catalyst site has been considered for development for at least 15 years. I don't think we approved it over public opposition. That is the opinion of SLD, not one that I share."
Later this evening the lawsuit will be posted on SaveLivermoreDowntown.com website.
Request for comment has been submitted to the mayor and the other city councilmembers. Vice Mayor Trish Munro declined to comment further on the topic other than what she has "already made clear at council meetings." Check back for updates.