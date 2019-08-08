SB 767, a measure that would allow the state to sell the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area for conservation purposes, faces its last committee hurdle.
The Appropriations Committee will take up the issue on August 12. If approved, the measure would go to the full Assembly and then to the Governor's desk. SB 767 has been approved by all of the Senate committees and the full Senate.
Supporters are mounting an email and phone campaign to urge the Appropriations Committee to approve SB 767. Last year, this committee stalled the bill.
State Senator Steve Glazer introduced the measure. It was co-authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan.
The City of Livermore, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District and the East Bay Regional Park District, as well as environmental groups, are supporting the legislation.
Current state plans opposed by local governments and environmental groups would add 3,100 acres in the Tesla area to the 1,575-acre Carnegie Off-Road Vehicle Park. Both sites are owned by the State. The General Plan and Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Carnegie SVRA were approved. Lawsuits have been filed challenging the authority of the Off-Road Vehicle Commission to certify an environmental impact report and approve a general plan, as well as the adequacy of the EIR.
Off-road vehicle advocates say the area expands recreation opportunities for the growing number of users of dirt-bikes. Unless the plans were changed, all Terrain Vehicles and other motorized vehicles would be allowed to use the trails on the Tesla site.