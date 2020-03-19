The Small Business Association is accepting applications for disaster assistance loans up to $2 million to help businesses overcome a temporary loss of income because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nearly all California small businesses are eligible for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, according to a spokesman for the SBA. Loans can run up to 30 years, with current interest rates of 3.75% for for-profit small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits.
SBA disaster loans are available for operating expenses, debt payments, payroll, inventory and business costs. The SBA said business owners seeking insurance claims or other compensation should also apply for disaster loans at the same time.
The process of getting a disaster loan is similar to that of a conventional loan, and borrowers will need to be able to provide federal income tax records, ownership records and schedules of current debt, income and expenses.
To download applications forms, go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Businesses may also call the SBA Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, for more information. Businesses will have until Dec. 16 to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.