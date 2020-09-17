Families were thrilled the Niles Canyon Railway reopened last weekend. Trains ran between Sunol and Niles on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13. Officials reported tickets sold out for both days. (Video - Doug Jorgensen)
Scenic, Steam Engine Trips at The Niles Canyon Railway, Sold Out Quickly
- Updated
Pleasanton residents show their thanks to firefighters leaving the Cal Fire base camp located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
