LIVERMORE — In an effort to address concerns of some families in the district, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Parent Club Information Council (PCIC) hosted a live leadership forum.
The Jan. 19 forum featured a panel of school officials and administrators who answered previously submitted questions on a variety of topics — most of them dealing with the question of returning to in-person learning and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four panelists were LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers, Deputy Superintendent Chris Van Schaack, LVJUSD Board President Craig Bueno and the district’s COVID-19 liaison Carolyn Reggiardo. The remaining board members did not participate.
“Overall, I think it went well,” Bowers said after the meeting “We have received an outpouring of positive feedback from various stakeholders who were appreciative of the forum and new format, which allowed for real-time responses to questions ... my sense is that our joint goals were achieved.”
Bowers said hosting a live session gave district representatives the opportunity to respond directly to many frequently asked questions, and address concerns. In all, 136 viewers attended the live forum; 117 more watched the recording. Bowers said she hoped it gave families a better sense of the processes, inputs and considerations of the district and assured them that she and her team are positioning themselves for multiple scenarios.
“This forum allowed us to further illuminate the recommendation and decision-making process relative to LVJUSD's ongoing COVID-19 response,” Bowers noted. “This forum allowed us to engage in a dialogue with our community, and in so doing, correct misinformation and dispel misconceptions that may be circulating out there.”
In addition to the submitted questions, participants were able to write comments and questions in the chat box, which could be answered by the appropriate panelist.
During her opening statement, Bowers acknowledged that she and everyone in the district wants school to return to in-person learning, despite all the efforts made to improve distance learning. She asserted the district would not commit to keeping students at home for the remainder of the year, but continue to hold out hope to reopen this spring.
“From day one of distance learning, we have also simultaneously been working on reopening,” she said. “At each point, we have been following guidance from the county, the governor and our stakeholders ... At each step of the way, we have positioned ourselves for any possible avenue.”
Despite Bowers’ claim and Van Schaak’s discussion of the school’s plan for hybrid learning once allowed by state and county regulations, some parents were looking for more commitment to seeing students in the classroom.
“All parents like myself want is a commitment in the form of an approved vote from the board to roll out the approved plan for hybrid reopening for those who want it when we return to the red tier,” said LVJUSD parent Ashley Bolduc. “There has been no commitment from the board to giving families the hybrid option.”
Nobella Baba also expressed her frustration. A strong proponent of a return to in-person education, Baba began a Facebook page called “Reopen Livermore Schools.”
“In theory, this live Q&A was a wonderful idea and was a great chance for the district to give some real answers to some very important questions,” Baba said. “In reality, what we got was the same zero solution answers, where no one wants to make any decisions because of fear. No one on that panel wanted to give even the slightest concrete answer.”
Baba said she would like to see some firm plans made – in the form of a vote by the school board – for a return to school. She said an item on a board meeting agenda or the creation of class rosters for in-person learning would be a step in the right direction, insisting a goal to work toward is imperative to students returning to the classroom.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Van Schaack said that while the district understands the desire for a firm answer to the question of when schools will reopen, it’s not one that can be answered with surety.
"We have criteria that must be met prior to us committing to opening schools to large numbers of students,” he said. “Some of the criteria – reduction in community spread, widespread testing and access to vaccinations – are not within our control. If we had guarantees of when those would take place, we could set a definitive date for our community.
“The claim that ‘no one wants to make decisions because of fear,’ is absolutely accurate. However, ‘fear’ is being used by Ms. Baba as though it's irrational or unfounded. In fact, the fear in (this) case is that decisions we make might increase the spread of COVID, resulting in more illnesses and deaths, which is clearly something that should create some level of fear.”
Newly elected board member Yanira Guzman was not present during the meeting, but did watch the recording. She said she felt the meeting went well and hoped the district continued to work together to bring all students and staff back to their campuses safely.
“(The meeting) was highly organized, thorough, and informative,” Guzman said. “In addition, I appreciated the handling of questions that came via chat, as well as the continued reminders that we are all on the same pathway – to bring students, staff and teachers back to school safely.”
A recording of the LVJUSD Leadership Live Webinar is available on the district’s website at www.livermoreschools.org. For more information, call 925-606-3200.