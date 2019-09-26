The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) is seeking applicants to fill five open seats on its parcel tax oversight committee.
Applicants for the two-year terms should be live or work in the community or have children in Livermore schools.
The committee usually meets in the evenings on agreed upon dates from January through May at the district office. Members prepare an annual report to present to the state Board of Education by the end of June.
Livermore voters approved Measure G in 2014. It provided money to support critical educational programs in the district. The ballot language of the parcel tax measure called for an independent committee to provide oversight and perform annual reviews.
More information is available on the district’s website at livermoreschools.org, or by contacting Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Susan Kinder at parceltax@lvjusd.org or (925) 606-3255.
Applications must be emailed or turned in at the district office, 685 East Jack London Blvd, Livermore, by Oct. 11.