ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — As the school districts in Dublin, Pleasanton, Sunol and Livermore wrap up yet another year with pandemic restrictions, many reported some positive shifts while looking forward to reopening.
Though hybrid learning schedules vary across the Tri-Valley and Sunol, most districts welcomed students back during the final week of March or the first week of April. In Dublin, district spokesperson Chip Dehnert said things are proceeding smoothly, and traditional end-of-year events have been modified.
“Our juniors will not have a prom this year,” said Dehnert. “Dublin and Valley High seniors are invited to our Enchanted Evening Grad Night at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. This is a combination of the Senior Ball, Senior Banquet and Grad Night.”
Laurel McMahon is a senior parent in the district. Her son opted to return to campus for hybrid learning after what McMahon called a marked lack of interest in Zoom classes. It didn’t work out quite as they hoped.
“We chose hybrid without knowledge of the plan and, in the end, it did not work for him,” said McMahon. “He is back to distance learning. It just wasn’t feasible to only be in campus two days a week for only a few hours each day.”
Even though hybrid learning did not work for her son, McMahon was glad to see the district opening schools and hopes to see a return to full time schedules in the fall.
“No matter how hard the teachers, students and families worked to adjust to distance learning, there was a serious learning and emotional gap,” she said. “I fear this gap will affect students’ lives in many ways over the next years.”
In the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD), students in all grade levels are attending school in-person four days each week. According to Superintendent Dr. David Haglund, it was a tribute to the work of every person in the district.
“Our entire community – from dining room tables to classrooms to the Board room – modeled true resilience and joined together to support one another through an incredibly complex and challenging year,” said Haglund. “This collaborative approach enabled PUSD to be the first school district in the county to fully reopen to K-12 students, and we are excited about our plan for a full-time return to in-person instruction as we begin the 2021 to 2022 school year.’
Spokesperson Patrick Gannon said feedback about the transition to the hybrid schedule has been positive.
“We've heard from students and families that there is an increase in engagement for those that excel in a classroom environment,” said Gannon. “We do have students who are thriving in the remote learning environment for a variety of reasons, including the flexibility that's offered through asynchronous learning. Our district will continue to provide a remote learning option that offers students the same flexibility and agency over their learning through our new Pleasanton Virtual Academy on an ongoing basis beginning next year.”
The academy has begun enrollment already and is open to all students in kindergarten through high school in Alameda County and adjacent counties.
PUSD high schools will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies on their stadium fields next month. One significant difference will be the exchange of ‘elbows,’ rather than a handshake. Guests will also be limited to four per graduate. This will be an improvement over last year’s graduation, which consisted of a virtual broadcast of speeches and a fireworks show. Overall, the district is moving forward to create an environment for students to continue their learning experience in the classroom safely.
In the one-school Sunol Glen Unified School District (SGUSD), the transition to a hybrid schedule went smoothly, thanks to months of practice with learning hubs – small groups of students allowed back on campus.
“We started doing learning hubs back in October,” said Superintendent Molleen Barnes, noting that hubs opened to students who were struggling with distance learning. “But as time went on, more and more parents heard about it and would ask if their children could join in, and then we had teachers who were eager to come back.”
Hubs had to be kept to 25% capacity or less, and negotiations with the teachers’ union had to be finalized, but once March hit, Barnes said the school was opened and approximately 60% of her students came back on campus.
The district will hold an in-person promotion ceremony for its eight graders. High school students in the district attend Foot Hill High School in Pleasanton.
One change SGUSD made during its second trimester was to eliminate D’s and F’s from its grading system and replace them with “credit” or “no credit” categories. Barnes said it was a way to soften the blow to students having a difficult time in a difficult year.
“You could tell how impactful it was to be in distance learning and in a pandemic, so we wanted to have it be credit (or) no credit, because it’s more of a euphemism than a D or an F,” she said.
In Livermore, students have in-person graduations to look forward to, as well as a prom, though dancing won’t be allowed.
"Since March 2020, I have maintained that we may need to reimagine how we do things, but we do not want to stop the traditions and celebrations that are so important as our students achieve their academic milestones,” said Kelly Bowers, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUD) superintendent. “Last year, we had in-person, single household, outdoor graduations, and this year we will be celebrating our eighth-graders and our high school seniors in-person. It may take us a little longer, but we will give each student and each family a celebration to remember.”
Currently, students in the district’s hybrid schedule are attending classes four days each week and district spokesperson Philomena Rambo said the new schedule has worked out well.
“There is such a positive attitude on campus,” Rambo said. “The thing that was concerning a number of parents was their child’s mental state ... the feeling on campus right now is super positive and for kids who need support, it’s easy to get support. It’s so much easier to get to support a student when you have access to them. A lot of things pivoted to virtual, and we did a good job meeting needs, but being in person is certainly what works for teachers.”
While some voices complained loud and often about distance learning, there were many success stories. The district has set up a virtual academy through Vineyard Alternative School, which will allow students in the district to attend school virtually, and still participate in extracurriculars on campus.
“Really, we have more A’s than ever, but we also had more D’s and F’s,” said Rambo. “For some kids, distance learning was really efficient.”
Angela B., who preferred not to share her last name, has two students in the district. She was initially excited to send her children to school for hybrid learning but felt the experience was a letdown.
“In my opinion, they truly need to be back in school to get a proper, well-rounded education,” she said. “While my children have really loved being back on campus, and they are much happier than when they were doing full-time, virtual learning, the in-person instruction time just isn't long enough. Also, with the hybrid model, my sixth-grader is now getting less instruction time than when he was in full-time, virtual learning.”
Christiaan VandenHeuvel, a parent at East Avenue Middle School, sent his daughter back to campus as well. He said she is a willing student who simply could not engage in distance learning and is very happy to be in school, even with a part-time schedule.
“It has been such a life-saver,” said VandenHeuvel. “The amount of learning that takes place now versus online learning is just exponential ... on the screen, you don’t get seen, and you don’t get the attention and the same experience you would in a classroom.”