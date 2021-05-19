REGIONAL — Local school districts have begun the work of planning for the 2021-22 school year and are expecting a return to a regular schedule. However, most are also offering virtual options.
As guidelines from the state continue to fluctuate, local districts prepare for a full open, but administrators caution that nothing is certain at this point.
“For next year, the guidelines from the state seem to be leaning toward the idea that schools are reopened fully, 100%, five days a week, full hours,” said Sunol Glen Unified School District Superintendent Molleen Barnes. “This whole situation has been an ongoing, fluid movement, and if those guidelines stay the same, then Sunol Glen will follow suit. We are eagerly wanting to be reopened.”
Other Tri-Valley districts echoed these sentiments. Schools in Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin are preparing to open full time with students attending on campus five days each week. Some students in these districts have found a silver lining in distance learning over the past year, though, and will have the chance to continue their virtual education while remaining part of the school district.
“Our plan is next year, we are back in it,” said Philomena Rambo, spokesperson for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD). “It will be the usual bell schedule . . . the alternative will be the virtual academy, so students can either be in school or they can enroll in the virtual academy.”
Livermore’s virtual options will entail the K-8 Virtual Learning Academy and the Virtual Learning 9-12 Program. Fully credentialed LVJUSD teachers will teach both courses, and students will be able to participate in extracurriculars like sports and dances at their local school site.
Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) also announced its virtual option for next year, called the Pleasanton Virtual Academy. The district has stated publicly it is committed to providing for a full-time, in-person return, but also wanted to offer a flexible, tuition-free remote learning option for all students.
“We do have students who are thriving in the remote learning environment for a variety of reasons, including the flexibility that's offered through asynchronous learning,” said Patrick Gannon, PUSD spokesperson. “Our district will continue to provide a remote learning option that offers students the same flexibility over their learning through our new Pleasanton Virtual Academy on an ongoing basis beginning next year.”
Students in the virtual academy will also have the option to participate in activities at their local school sites.
Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) has announced it intends to open full-time, five days each week in the new school year. The board also recently voted to include a virtual option for the district, though details haven’t been ironed out.
“We held a virtual town hall and talked about the virtual academy and fielded questions from the community,” said DUSD public information officer Chip Dehnert. “So we are in the process of incorporating some of their thoughts and concerns as we pull together specifics on the program and some of that is dependent on some legislation going on in the capital.”
Schools reopening fully raises the question of what could happen next winter, when cold and flu season once more strikes in tandem with an increase in COVID-19 cases. Rambo thinks campus closures are unlikely.
“Closing campuses is not our call — that is the county health department’s call — and right now they are averse to closing schools,” she said. “We might close a classroom if there is an outbreak, but districts do not have the wherewithal to close the schools.”
Rambo speculated things might be done differently in future, based on the hindsight of 2020. She pointed out that research has shown children are not as vulnerable as originally believed. All districts continue to remind families to keep sick students at home and monitor symptoms.
For more information on LVJUSD’s virtual options, visit livermoreschools.org/virtuallearning.
For more information on PUSD’s virtual option, visit www.pleasantonvirtualacademy.com/.