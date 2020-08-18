The Pleasanton Unified School District has produced a video to explain how families can apply for free or reduced-price meals for their children for the new school year through the national school lunch and breakfast programs.
Children automatically qualify for free meals when any household member receives benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs, or FDPIR. Families that receive a notification letter from one of those agencies do not need to apply.
However, those households must still let the district’s Child Nutrition Services office know if any eligible child is not listed in the notification letter, or if they do not wish to receive free or reduced-price meals, by calling (925) 307-0949.
Other families that want to apply for meal benefits must fill out a single application form for all the children in the household and return it to Child Nutrition Services at 1155 Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton.
Children who meet the definition of foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway, and children enrolled in a school Head Start program are also eligible for free meals. Households that receive Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children benefits may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
Eligibility from last school year will continue into the new school year for up to 30 school days, or until the school processes a new application or a student is otherwise certified. Families may apply at any time during the school year as household circumstances change.
Applications are available at http://bit.ly/INDY_PUSD_App
For more information including menus and meal service locations, go to