Alameda County District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty has been named Person of the Year for 2019 by the California Transportation Foundation.
Haggerty, who is retiring at the end of the year after 24 years on the board of supervisors, will receive the award at the foundation’s 31st annual awards ceremony on July 6. The ceremony will be held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation said it was recognizing Haggerty for his “long career of leadership in advancing transportation infrastructure projects and the many contributions he has made to bettering the lives of all Californians.”
In addition to serving on the board of supervisors, Haggerty is a two-time chairman of the 9-county Metropolitan Transportation Commission and was chairman of the Alameda County Transportation Commission and its predecessor agencies 11 times over the last two decades.
He is credited with playing a key role in the opening of the Warm Springs BART Extension and advancing a proposal for further expansion into Santa Clara County. He also initiated a legislative proposal that resulted in the formation of the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin County Transportation Commission, which he has chaired since its inception.
He was a founding member of the Altamont Corridor Express Board, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, and the Tri-Valley Transportation Council. He is currently vice-chair of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority. At the national level, he represents Alameda County at the National Association of Counties, where he previously served as chairman of the Transportation Steering Committee.