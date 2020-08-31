As of Monday, Aug. 31, the SCU Lightning Complex fire is 60% contained, though it inches toward the No. 1 spot in California history.
The SCU Lightning Complex — which impacted parts of Alameda County since the fires started on Aug. 16 — has burned a total of 383,157 acres. At present, the largest flame in the state’s history of recorded fires remains the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire, which consumed 459,123 acres.
All evacuation orders and warnings in Alameda County have been lifted.
The Cal Fire website issued the following safety message:
“The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings. If you see electrical wires on the ground, stay clear and contact PG&E immediately. Trees and poles with deep charring, particularly if still smoking, should be considered hazardous. Please drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. As you reenter your property and evaluate damage, be aware that hazardous conditions may exist, particularly if a residence or out building has burned. For PG&E wildfire information click here: www.pge.com/wildfiresafety. For downed power lines leave the area immediately and call 9-1-1. Then, call PG&E at: 1-800-743-5000.’