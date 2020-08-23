As parts of Alameda County continue to burn, it has also become part of the state’s fire history.
The county is slated under what Cal Fire has named the SCU Lightning Complex, which has now experienced a total of 339,968 acres burned since fires began in the region Aug. 18, making it the third largest fire in California’s history. The SCU Lightning Complex includes five counties: Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.
Daniel Berlant with the Cal Fire information center issued a video update via Facebook and Twitter today, Aug. 23.
“Despite nearly 14,000 firefighters on the frontlines battling wildfires day in and day out, a number of these wildfires have continued to grow due to dry conditions and elevated fire risks,” Berlant said.
He noted there are still nearly two dozen active wildfires across the state, with those in the North Bay also breaking state records alongside the East Bay Area. Nearly 240,000 residents have been evacuated statewide, and the resources behind the firefighting effort include: 14,000 firefighters, 2,400 engines, the U.S. Forest Service and other federal fire agencies, the National Guard, military aircraft, along with firefighters from states across the nation.
Berlant encouraged residents to stay connected to information, via local police or sheriff’s departments, and monitor the fire situation in their areas.
“In some cases, you may not get a notification, and that’s where monitoring conditions and deciding to leave early is always your best bet,” Berlant said.
Evacuation orders in Alameda County include all of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line, along with regions that trickle into Stanislaus County, including: Frank Raines Park to Mines Road and Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road. As of Aug. 23, orders extended to the area south of Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County line.