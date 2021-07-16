Volunteers continued searching Friday for a missing Berkeley man who vanished nearly a week ago while purportedly out for an eight-mile run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.
Two days after Pleasanton police and sheriff’s officials called off the official search for 37-year-old Philip Kreycik, friends and volunteers again met at Foothill High School to pass out flyers, continue searching the park’s wilderness trails, and canvass the neighborhoods around it in the event Kreycik never went for his run.
Thursday evening, Pleasanton police Lt. Eric Silacci said that although officers were no longer searching, they were going over maps, looking for areas to possibly search in the future, and conducting interviews with Kreycik’s family and friends to learn more about the man. Kreycik’s car was found at the park, and Silacci said police believed Kreycik was either on the mountain, or “he is somewhere else.”
Investigators also were examining his background, routes he might take to the park, and his “financials.”
“We’re going to go where the evidence takes us,” Silacci said.
Nothing much had changed Friday when Pleasanton police tweeted at noon that officers were still working the case and looking for tips. Pleasanton Police Lt. Chris Niederhaus said the department’s entire detective bureau was involved in the investigation. Niederhaus again said Kreycik was either incapacitated in the park or not there.
Detectives were talking to Kreycik’s colleagues, business associates, family members and friends for any information that could lead to his whereabouts.
“We take it step by step,” he said.
Kreycik, a husband and father of two children, disappeared July 10 after telling his wife he was going for an hour run at the park. Police found his car containing his phone and the route he planned to run at the park’s entrance. Dogs tracked him to the start of the trail but lost the scent.
Hundreds of people, including police officers, sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue team members, and volunteers combed the trails for him to no avail. The official search ended Wednesday night.
On Thursday, Kreycik’s wife, Yao, told ABC7 news that “I know in my heart of hearts he's out there.”
“He's out there and he's alive and he's waiting for us,” she said. “And maybe he's dehydrated, maybe injured, delirious."
Volunteers continued their work to spread the word about Kreycik’s disappearance on social media, providing updates and calls for help.
“This amazing community continues to give us so much strength,” Allison Rogers posted around midnight Friday on the Facebook page, “Find Philip Kreycik.” “Please keep checking back as we continue our search.”
The greatest need Friday appeared to be for neighborhood canvassers as volunteers sought information and video in the event Kreycik never entered the trail and had walked or driven nearby.
One poster, Jason Ying, put out a call shortly after 10 a.m. for a volunteer to help complete a group of four to hike into the trails to look for Kreycik. Others provided maps of areas already searched, drone video shot of their searches, and suggestions for where to look.
“Did a crude overlay of the (search and rescue) map and the community map,” Tony Orion wrote with his posted map. “If Philip ran the loop clockwise, and got disoriented or otherwise incapacitated around the north end, is it possible he saw i580 below and started heading down there cross country? I know it is mostly private property in that area, but perhaps they would be amenable to a search given the circumstances?”
Residents of other communities also offered to print and post missing persons flyers with Kreycik’s photo.
Eleanor Wiseman said she planned to pass out flyers in Berkeley and Oakland, and others promised to upload them to social media sites for readers in Danville, San Ramon and Alamo.
Kreycik is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing running shorts and a blue Suunto Armbit3 watch. Anyone with information was asked to call the department’s tip line at 925-931-5107. Callers can remain anonymous.