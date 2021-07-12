Search Continues in Pleasanton Ridge for Philip Kreycik

On Saturday, July 10, at approximately 2 p.m., Philip Kreycik was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a run in the hills near the Moller Ranch staging area in Pleasanton.
Search and rescue teams worked through the weekend, and at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, July 12, Investigations Lt. Erik Silacci reported that the search and rescue teams had just completed a briefing and were headed out again to continue the search.
“We should start hearing back in the next couple of hours as they search their designated areas. We have about close to 100 searchers from agencies throughout the Bay Area,” Silacci said. “They’ve been grouped into 20 teams, and there’s right around 13 agencies participating today.”
Kreycik had parked his vehicle at the staging area around 11 a.m. and told his wife he was going for a one-hour run in the East Bay Regional Park. Kreycik has not returned from his run, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Kreycik is described as a 37-year-old white male, with a thin build, brown hair, brown eyes, and presumed to be wearing running attire. Kreycik is an avid long-distance runner with no known health conditions. An extensive search is being conducted in the surrounding area. Personnel from the Pleasanton Police Department, East Bay Regional Park Police, Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, and the California Highway Patrol are utilizing drones, fixed wing aircraft, off-road vehicles, and search and rescue teams to locate Kreycik.
Silacci said the agencies moved their command post to Foothill High School.
Silacci stressed that the East Bay Regional Park system remains open for visitors at this time, including the Pleasanton ridge.
Anybody with information about Kreycik’s location is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.