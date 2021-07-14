Following a five-day search, which involved more than a dozen agencies from across California and nearly 300 volunteers, Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) and its allied agencies are further scaling down operations to locate missing runner, Philip Kreycik, 37.
Marking the last fully operational day of an exhaustive search, today consisted of re-doubling efforts and adding new sections, which included the area in Sunol canyon where “cries for help” had been reported. Unfortunately, during today’s search, a member of the search and rescue team suffered a minor injury.
At this time, no new evidence has been recovered.
“We appreciate the Kreycik family’s cooperation and patience during this difficult time, and we have the best resources here to help in both the search efforts and the investigation,” said Lieutenant Erik Silacci. “Every day, search and rescue crews and countless volunteers have been working nonstop to find Philip, and we all want to bring him home.”
The Pleasanton Police Department credits its partners for their extensive search and rescue efforts, including Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, East Bay Regional Park District, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa County Sheriff, California Explorer Search and Rescue, California Rescue Dog Association, Santa Clara County Sheriff, Placer County Sheriff, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Solano County Sheriff’s Office, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Bay Area Mountain Rescue, Alameda County Fire Department, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, Livermore Police Department, Community Emergency Response Team, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Kreycik was last seen on Saturday, July 10, around 10:45 a.m., near Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. Anybody who may have seen Kreycik on the day of his disappearance or has information about this case is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5107.