Against the backdrop of a continually expanding health crisis, California State Senator Steve Glazer (D - SD7) urged Gov. Gavin Newson to reinstate a shelter-in-place order similar to the one that went into effect at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.
Glazer argues that the state’s objective should be the elimination of the virus from the state and that current strategies – which rely on the use of face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing – have been ineffective in slowing the transmission of novel coronavirus, much less eliminating it.
“It’s clear to me that we’re losing the fight against the coronavirus, and the results are in the numbers,” Glazer said. “Infections are rising at a rapid rate. The state has acknowledged that we don’t have sufficient testing, as well as disclosing that our trace and tracking are insufficient. Those three elements give a clear indication to me that without a more serious restriction on person-to-person interactions, our likelihood of containing the spread is low.”
In his proposal, Glazer recommends a renewed shelter-in-place order for counties with positive test rates of greater than 2% over 14 days. The order would require all people to remain home except for essential work and trips for food or health. It would also require a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering California from a state or country with a positive test rate of greater than 2%, including California residents who leave the state and then return.
While Glazer praised Newsom’s early handling of the pandemic, he believes the governor made a critical mistake with regard to the reopening of the state. He recommends a more cautious approach.
“You’ll find a lot of the programs that (Newsom) implemented during the first six or seven weeks of shelter-in-place were well-targeted, important and praise-worthy,” he said. “It is only on May 8, when he put out guidance for reopening and allowed counties to get variances from state rules under self-attestation requirement, that I began to criticize the reopening as happening too soon – where we hadn’t really contained the virus.”
The lifting of restrictions under Glazer’s proposal would be based on a regional approach to virus suppression and robust testing and contact tracing. A county could begin to ease restrictions when its positive test rate drops below 2%; all neighboring counties have a test rate below 2%; the state has sufficient testing to test symptomatic and asymptomatic people who have been exposed to the virus; and sufficient contact tracing to trace all known contacts of every person who tests positive.
As of Aug. 9, the Alameda County Public Health Department is reporting a seven-day positive test rate of 4.2%. However, testing data has been plagued by problems in recent weeks with hundreds of thousands of test results that were not loaded into the state’s database. That problem likely led to the weekend resignation of Dr. Sonia Angell, the state’s public health director. Former Alameda County public health officer Dr. Erica Pan has been named the acting state health officer.
Local reaction to Glazer’s recommendation has been somewhat muted. A request for comment from the Alameda County Public Health Department, the agency responsible for implementing health orders in the county, went unanswered as did requests directed to city officials in Livermore and Dublin.
But Alameda County District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty weighed in to say he didn’t feel the state should go back to the original shelter-in-place order and completely shut down.
“We must act responsibly and learn how to live with COVID-19 while conducting business, interacting with others and enjoying our day to day lives,” Haggerty said. “It is not too much to ask for individuals to wear a mask, wash their hands, use sanitizer and practice social distancing. Until there is a vaccine it is imperative that we act responsibly, be vigilant and remain focused, and together we will learn how to live safely during a pandemic.”
Pleasanton City Manager Nelson Fialho reported his city will continue to collaborate with health professionals, neighboring cities and elected officials to arrive at the measures that work best to ensure safety and minimize local impact to the economy.
“We remain committed to balancing the health interests of the broader community, continued compliance of county and state health directives, and supporting our local and regional economy,” Fialho said.
Newsom has not given any indication that a renewed shelter-in-place order is likely, though others are also advocating for similar actions on the state and federal levels. A letter published by the United States Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) and signed by more than 150 health professionals states that 99% of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 could have been prevented. The group calls for the closure of nonessential business and other actions they believe will stop the expansion of the pandemic.
“The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible; it’s to save as many lives as possible,” wrote Matthew Wellington, public health campaigns director at U.S. PIRG. “And reopening before suppressing the virus isn’t going to help the economy.”
Glazer acknowledged that the economic impact of another shutdown – one he believes will need to last from three to six weeks – could be significant, but the impact of allowing the economy to continue to limp along while the pandemic rages is worse.
“It is a very difficult thing to do,” he said. “It will be very hurtful. But having the virus continue to grow and expand has an even greater impact on people, on our economy and on our schools. It’s taking your medicine ... My view is that we’re not trying to live with this virus. We’re trying to kill this virus and get our lives back to some sense of normalcy – to get people back to work, to get our kids back in the classroom. Those are the goals that we have. You can’t do any of those things unless you control the spread of this virus. Our public health and our economy are handcuffed together. If we want to try to recover sooner, then we have to take our tough medicine sooner.”