The Dublin Senior Center, located at 7600 Amador Valley Blvd., has reopened to the public.
The facility will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Measures will be in place for the health and safety of our patrons," stated a Dublin Senior Center press release.
Staff and volunteers will be on-site to welcome back seniors, give tours, answer questions, and help visitors register for classes, which will resume on July 6.
Temperature checks will be required upon entry, and masks must be worn inside the facility at all times. The lounge, library, computer area and other common areas will be available for use, and furniture will be spatially distanced. Ongoing cleaning of high-touch areas will take place throughout the day.
The senior lunch program will remain a drive-thru and walk-up takeout operation through the end of the year.
For more information, visit www.dublinseniorcenter.com or email seniorcenter@dublin.ca.gov.