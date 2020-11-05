Anantha Krishnan, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL) associate director for engineering, was named senior vice president of the Energy Group at General Atomics, an international defense and technology company based in San Diego.
Krishnan was already leaving LLNL, having made plans to retire at the end of last month, when General Atomics named him to the senior position starting in November.
As LLNL associate director for engineering, Krishnan managed an organization of 2,200 employees, the largest in the laboratory. He was named associate director in 2014, after nine years leading a diverse range of laboratory efforts, such as counter terrorism, biosecurity, additive manufacturing, and nanotechnology. He also played an active role in diversity and education programs.
Krishnan worked as a program manager in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency before joining LLNL in 2005. He has a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from MIT.
The General Atomics Energy Group is a leader in efforts to control nuclear fusion energy to generate electricity. It operates the largest U.S. magnetic fusion facility, the DIII-D facility in San Diego, while also supporting inertial fusion efforts at LLNL and elsewhere.