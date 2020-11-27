While they are “Seniors Still Standing 2020,” they still need your help more than ever!
The seniors need and deserve a little help maintaining or building the self-sufficiencies needed to remain healthy and well in their homes during these challenging times. Please help by visiting the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley's Virtual Auction at https://bit.ly/33fIK1d on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. and bid on the outstanding and unique items.
Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley's mission is to deliver free, comprehensive services and assistance to seniors aged 60 and older in the Tri-Valley (Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, and Sunol) to foster independence, promote well-being, preserve dignity, and improve quality of life.
For more information, contact Robert Taylor at rtaylor@ssptv.org or call 925 931-5394.