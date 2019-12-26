The health care settlement agreement between Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory retirees and the University of California was filed in Alameda County Superior Court last Friday, signaling a transition from litigation to administration.
The settlement, valued at $84.5 million, included a trust fund that will be used to lower the cost of medical care for the retirees for the next 20 years, $20 million to cover past damages and benefits. It also involves $12 million in attorneys’ fees to be paid by the University and not deducted from benefits to the retirees.
The settlement grew out of a lawsuit filed by the retirees in 2010. That was nearly three years after the retirees lost access to UC health care benefits to which they believed they were legally entitled.
The suit became a class action in 2014. A settlement was announced two weeks ago.
Next steps in administering the agreement include an effort to communicate with all 9,000 of the retirees, or, if deceased, their estates. The communication is expected to include a description of the settlement and opportunity to comment or opt out.
Depending on the outcome of the communication effort, as well as future court actions, the first reimbursement payments to retirees for past costs might come as early as mid-2020, observers believe.