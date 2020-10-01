A handful of candidates are vying for two open seats on the Pleasanton City Council in the upcoming general election – offering up one of the most crowded races in the Tri-Valley.
Below, and listed in alphabetical order, is a look at six of the seven candidates’ positions and thoughts on growth, safe water and life in a COVID-19 world. Candidate Chinman Lee declined to be interviewed.
NANCY ALLEN
Allen provides an extensive background, because she has served as a seven-year member of the planning commission, as well as various city committees, including Economic Vitality, Bicycle, Pedestrian and Trails. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from UC Davis and a master’s in business administration. Private sector experience includes working in the finance and telecommunication industries with Charles Schwab and AT&T.
Allen said she was the first candidate to publicly announce she would not accept donations from developers, and does not, and would not, serve on any boards that would conflict with her civic duties.
While she endeavors to maintain Pleasanton’s small-town charm, Allen understands that responsible and thoughtful growth is Pleasanton’s future.
"I want to promote slow growth while being in compliance with our state housing mandates,” she said. “I am the only candidate who went to Sacramento to fight for local control and bills that truly promoted affordable housing by providing a funding source. I would like us to work with our largest businesses in the Tri-Valley — possibly through the chambers — to ask them for (the) funding (that) has been done in other cities with Kaiser (and) Microsoft. In terms of commercial projects, I advocate for commercial projects that bring important values to residents, such as new downtown businesses, the revitalization of the Stoneridge Mall, and Workday.”
She noted that she’s worked hard to mitigate impacts on neighborhoods from incoming industry, but supported Costco, believing most residents were open to the retail giant as many residents shop at Costco in Livermore. They would rather save driving time and keep tax dollars locally. She added that she worked hard to also mitigate the project’s impacts, and required that all traffic improvements be built prior to occupancy.
As an advocate for fiscal accountability, especially given the current COVID-19 crisis, Allen believes vital services such as safe water, police and fire are paramount to the city’s future success and its resident’s safety. She will continue to listen to the health experts for guidance, while supporting the continuation of COVID-19 testing, wearing of masks and social distancing.
“I have a long history of not just being fair and independent in my decision-making, but also being open to diverse perspectives and respectful and collaborative in my approach working with others,” she said.
VALERIE ARKIN
Valerie Arkin comes to the city council race with 12 years’ experience as a Pleasanton School Board member and as a 27-year resident of Pleasanton. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in health science and an MBA. She works at Hively, a local nonprofit in Pleasanton that provides resources to families in need. Like Allen, she has pledged to not accept developer donations and will stand for oversight, transparency and accountability.
“My priorities on the city council will include smart growth, protecting scenic hillsides, ensuring a safe drinking water supply, strengthening the partnership with the local school district, preserving the small-town charm of our historic downtown, and exploring innovative solutions to support our residents and businesses during COVID-19 recovery,” she said.
Arkin reported she has heard from residents that they are concerned about rapid growth and says as the city moves forward with zoning for new housing, she cannot overstress the importance of creating infrastructure for new schools, the water supply and traffic impacts.
She supports the city’s recent decisions regarding no-interest loans to small businesses, especially downtown businesses, as well as their partnership with CityServe to provide rental assistance to residents in need. She would like to see more ideas explored that would help both residents and businesses.
Arkin is also an advocate for city-sponsored counseling and mental health services for students. She believes strongly in police oversight.
“I have a lot of respect for the work our police officers do and I realize how hard of a job it is,” she said. “My brother has been a police officer for over 30 years. Having a high regard for our police and having transparency and oversight are not mutually exclusive. I value a safe community and I know that’s a priority of our residents. However, any public agency funded with taxpayer dollars needs to have oversight and transparency. The regular evaluation of police policies is absolutely needed, and the city has initiated the process.”
COVID-19 has brought a new sense of urgency and responsibility to the city, states Arkin, along with the need for financial and food assistance for the most vulnerable of the city’s population. “Strengthening the partnership with the county, as well as advocating at the state and federal level for additional assistance and resources would be a way to help,” she said.
JACK BALCH
Jack Balch is a former parks and recreation commissioner and a current member of the planning commission. He notes that this makes him ready to serve on the city council from day one. As a licensed Certified Public Accounting (CPA), accredited Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and licensed Real Estate Broker, Balch believes he is uniquely positioned to assist Pleasanton in addressing the challenges of COVID-19 on the local economy, city budget, residents and businesses.
“I’ve advocated implementing some of the economic vitality suggestions from the recently completed Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) created for the downtown core,” said Balch. “But some of the recommendations could be expanded to the greater community, such as: supporting the temporary closure of Main Street for businesses, implementing an aggressive shop local education campaign, working to a have dependable, streamlined government permitting process so that our local government is not making business harder than it already is.”
In the last five years, the Pleasanton Police Department has had at least three reported arrest-related deaths involving people experiencing mental health crises. Balch believes the current communication between the community and the police department regarding use of force and general improvements, have been useful ones. He is also supportive of the city’s efforts to address mental health and crisis assistance, either through a “go it alone” or potential partnership with the county or Tri-Valley neighbors to address growing mental health issues in the community.
Regarding future growth, Balch said the blueprint is a complicated one. He supports measured, planned housing for all age/income sectors, and also supports big box participation, such as Costco.
“I hope to achieve many things in the future, but as a former Parks and Recreation Commissioner, I value parks and open space and hope to achieve during my term completion of another phase of the Bernal Community Park,” added Balch. “I also want to model civic involvement and good governance for my son. Should I be elected to the Pleasanton City Council, I will focus on listening to our residents and businesses as I work to promote our economic recovery, recommit ourselves to keeping our neighborhoods safe, strengthen our city-school partnership, and work to ensure our city government finances are fiscally sustainable, transparent and accountable to the voters of Pleasanton.”
RANDY BROWN
Randy Brown is a military veteran and 20-year business owner with extensive experience making fiscal decisions in a variety of economic climates. He is actively involved in serving the community and has led in local roles, including Chairman of the Board for the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, director on the Pleasanton Downtown Association Board, Pleasanton Rotary (Past President), Sunflower Hill, Agape Villages, ValleyCare Medical Center Board and Pleasanton Military Families.
Brown believes the issues facing Pleasanton in the coming years include public safety, economic stability, housing, traffic and preservation of local resources.
“The reopening of Pleasanton businesses and the economic recovery of Pleasanton is an immediate and critical need,” said Brown, referring to the COVID-19 crisis. “Reopening will require collaboration and creative thinking on the part of our city staff and business owners. The goal must be to make opening/reopening a business … simpler or even less expensive temporarily. This is the time for the City to have a can-do attitude as far as what and how to get businesses open.”
He supports the Valley Link transit project, the arrival of Costco and the development of areas like the Johnson Drive Economic Zone, but is also an advocate for affordable housing, workforce housing, housing for developmentally disabled and for veterans. He believes this is something that can be included in developer plans when projects are approved to provide additional income for these programs. He also believes in supporting the police department, while coordinating to help community members in need.
“I completely support the funding of our police department along with expanding a mental health crisis team to handle members of our community in distress,” said Brown. “I will not experiment with the safety of our community by having officers serve without the necessary tools and training. I would strive to protect the safety of our community by continuing to fund the police department budget. I also do not support the idea of a citizen’s oversight committee.”
Though he has never held a leadership position within the City of Pleasanton, Brown believes his military background and vast community involvement makes him qualified to serve on the council.
“I believe there are many paths to civic leadership,” he said. “And now, more than ever, we need leaders who are honest, balanced, committed and motivated. I live my life with these attributes, and I truly feel I am the leader that Pleasanton needs as part of the council as we move forward together.”
JAROD BUNA
A Pleasanton native, Jarod Buna is a graduate of UC Berkeley and UCLA law school. After living and working around the world, Buna came back to his hometown to raise his family.
“I want to be involved in my community and give back,” he said.
Having managed large budgets and challenging projects, Buna wants to use that skill set to support his city. He believes there are a variety of things that Pleasanton can do better, including rebuilding the relationship between the Pleasanton Police Department and the community; building out east Pleasanton to meet affordable housing requirements, as well as building a new downtown. He would like to see the Valley Link project completed, adding that there are many bold projects on the horizon, and the city needs bold leadership.
“Pleasanton is a special place, and it’s the culture and DNA of the place that I want to preserve; the downtown, the music in the park and the ice cream at the dairy — the hometown feel,” said Buna.
The current COVID-19 climate remains one of the city’s biggest challenges, according to Buna. He believes it is critical during the coming times and into the future to have a diverse body of representatives.
“One of the problems I have with the city council is that it’s very homogenous and binary — you’re either pro-growth or no growth,” he said. “There is room for other opinions in the discussion.”
Surviving the current COVID-19 crisis, said Buna, will take some commitment and foresight.
“The city has done some great things; they’ve had small business loans and grants for businesses — those have all been very good,” he said. “But I think we also need to look at what exactly are the requirements that the state and federal governments are passing down. Are those constitutional? Local control is going to be key, and I’m going to push for local control every step of the way.”
Buna is engaged in Pleasanton at the school level through his kids, and is engaged at the city council level and participates as much as he can. He is also involved in the local Downtown Association and the Chamber of Commerce. He sees these organizations as key to seeing the city through these difficult times.
“Business programs are fantastic and should continue, but it’s not just closing off downtown restaurants that the city should look to support,” he said. “(We should be) working at the state and federal levels to understand requirements and maximize businesses abilities to reopen. In this next chapter, I want to take my skills and take my community service to a new level and continue to build on this city.”
ZARINA KIZILOGLU
Zarina Kiziloglu has served three years on the Pleasanton Housing Commission and comes to the city council race on a platform centering around three issues: affordable housing, investment in mental health/social services and building a stronger community through inclusion.
“Affordable housing is the number one problem facing Tri-Valley cities,” said Kiziloglu. “And investing in social services and forming partnerships between law enforcement and mental health workers to reduce crime rates will create a better quality of life for all.”
Kiziloglu understands that the preservation of open space in Pleasanton is a paramount concern for many residents, but she believes that the city needs to address and meet the region’s housing needs as well.
“Housing and Community Development (HCD) has partnered with the Justice Department, and they will enforce Regional Housing Needs Allocation by taking away our local control, if necessary,” she said. “I want to educate our community members and get us aligned with HCD’s mission.”
Kiziloglu supports the movement made by the city and the police department regarding reform and will continue, if elected, to expand the conversation locally.
“While a board member at the Muslim Community Center East Bay, we held two training sessions with the Pleasanton Police Department to bring cultural and religious awareness to our police force,” she said. “These sessions were received very well. Similarly, the council can plan training sessions for racial sensitivity with diverse community members to address their need through education and awareness. In addition, we can address suicide prevention and mental health issues by allowing mental health workers to go on 51/50 calls. This will free the Pleasanton Police Department to focus their resources on more urgent police matters.”
Her goals as a councilmember would include advocating for housing for very-low- and low-income families and individuals, essential workers, first responders, baristas, clerks and preschool teachers.
“I believe that my voice resonates with many people because of my long-standing commitment to activism concerned about the school-to-prison pipeline, environment, homelessness and BLM,” said Kiziloglu. “As a council member, I will initiate a Division of Equity and Community Engagement to involve the disenfranchised youth stakeholders, diverse community members and city staff and council members. I hope I can help the City of Pleasanton move forward with pride.”