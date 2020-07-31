The cause of a fire that kicked up in Shadow Cliffs Regional Park near Stanley Boulevard last night, July 30, remains undetermined, but it only managed to burn about one acre before crews mopped up.
Responding to a 7:19 p.m. call, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) was the first to arrive on-scene ahead of units from the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) and Camp Parks Fire and Emergency Services.
Dan Moyles, LFPD duty chief who was the incident commander that evening, said that while the incident took all of 20 minutes from arrival to mop-up and that there was little wind to make it spread, the small flame along the side of the lake was a “punky fire” — in other words, a pain.
“It was going to be easy in one regard because it’s already burned all the way down to the water and all the way up to the cinderblock wall, which I was standing above,” he said.
But the closed park presented an access problem, and the crew had to cut the fence along Stanley to drop ladders and fight the fire, he said. The fire burned into the tule reeds, but they couldn’t use foam because it would possibly contaminate the lake and harm the fish. Old logs presented a challenge for cleanup.
From Moyles’s observation, he believed the fire started near the lake dock, made it east, and crossed the walking path near the road.
“East Bay Regional Park PD was on scene quickly,” he said. “Since I was the first on-scene, they were excited to talk to me about three juveniles leaving the scene, but I didn’t see anyone.”