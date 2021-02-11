REGIONAL — A state agency that investigates workplace safety has fined the Alameda County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) $2,440 for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety requirements possibly related to the death of a deputy who worked in the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
The citation follows the July 23 death of Deputy Oscar Rocha, 56, who was a victim of COVID-19. Although the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) citation does not specifically name Rocha in its report, the material states that the agency opened an inspection on July 25, and that it was "fatality initiated."
The report also never uses the name "Santa Rita Jail", but lists the site for the investigation as 5325 Broder Blvd. in Dublin, the jail's address.
The fine was first reported by KTVU news.
Sgt. Ray Kelly, an ASCO spokesman, said the agency cooperated with Cal-OSHA and is making sure it meets the safety agency's demands. The department, however, is appealing the citations and fines.
"We want to be able to highlight and show the safety protocols we had in place," Kelly said.
According to the agency, Cal-OSHA inspectors issued four small fines ranging from $315 to $850 on Jan. 25. The violations were listed as the department failing to:
"Establish and retain a record of the specific make and model of the respirator tested during a qualitative fit test administered to an employee required to wear a tight-fitting filtering facepiece respirator with occupational exposure to pathogens, including but not limited to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."
"Include procedures for identifying and evaluating workplace hazards within their written Injury and Illness Prevention Program whenever new substances, processes, procedures, or equipment are introduced to the workplace that represent a new occupational safety and health hazard." This fine included a violation of failing to "include training and instruction for employees within their written (injury and illness prevention program) whenever new substances, processes, procedures or equipment are introduced to the workplace and represent a new hazard."
"Include written procedures and schedules within their respiratory protection program for cleaning, disinfecting, storing, inspecting, repairing discarding and otherwise maintaining respirators.”
“Ensure that employees with occupational exposure to pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, assigned to use a filtering facepiece respirator, passes a fit test annually."
Three of the violations must be corrected by March. One was corrected during the inspection.
Following Rocha's death, ACSO issued a statement saying the 25-year department veteran died "from complications due to COVID-19." Rocha's wife also reportedly contracted the virus, but recovered. Rocha worked at the courthouse and in the jail. He was 56.
“He put up a courageous fight to the end and will never be forgotten,” ASCO wrote in its statement. “May he rest in eternal peace.”
In an Aug. 4 social-media post, the department shared photos from Rocha's funeral, where he was buried with full law enforcement honors while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a Tweet that day encouraging all of California to pause and remember the deputy.
It was unclear if the investigation was also related to the death of technician Valerie Leon. She died at a Modesto hospital the day after Rocha of COVID-19. Leon worked in a courthouse, but was a friend of Rocha.