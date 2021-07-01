Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured in Livermore

LIVERMORE — Following reports of a shooting on P Street early this morning, one person has been pronounced dead, while another has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
On July 1, 2021, about 2 a.m., the Livermore Police Department (LPD) dispatch center received 911 calls of “shots fired” in the 1100 block of North P Street. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. LPD officers immediately attempted life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived on scene and took over. The subject died at the scene.
"We have very limited information at this point as the investigation is in the early stages and ongoing," LPD stated in a press release. "Based on the information we have so far, we know an altercation took place between two adult males who knew each other. During the altercation, one male accessed a handgun and shot the other male."
The deceased male is a 53-year old Livermore resident.
Livermore Police Department and the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau were still on scene around 9 a.m.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Livermore Police Department Tip-Line at 925-371-4790. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.