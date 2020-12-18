On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) and the Livermore Police Department (LPD) teamed up for the annual Shop With A Cop program.
Thanks to the generosity of many in our community, each student received gifts for themselves and family members as a way to both celebrate and brighten the holiday season.
Operating under a new, socially distanced format, 22 students from the Granada High School Leadership class did the shopping based on ‘wish lists’ prepared by program recipients. Livermore Police Officers then delivered gifts to the homes of the 40 LVJUSD students, by far the most students ever served through this program.
Christensen Principal Pat Avilla, who has championed this program for many years states, “The Livermore Shop with a Cop program is in its twelfth year serving the students of the Livermore School district with gifts for the holidays. The school district is so fortunate to be able to partner with the Livermore Police Department to help our kids. Thank you to the Livermore community for always supporting this program.”
Livermore Police Officer Dan Cabral, who partnered with Avilla to launch this program in Livermore 12 years ago, said, “This year’s Shop with a Cop program might have been slightly impeded due to COVID-19, however it was probably the most needed and special year of all! Our community, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, and the Livermore Police Department came together to bless 40 families, a record this year. Our police officers never hesitate to volunteer their unpaid time to give back to the community they love to serve.”
The program has received incredible support, including from the Livermore Police Officers Association, where each participating officer paid $75 to be part of No-Shave November, with 100% of the proceeds going to support this incredible program.
Beginning in 2009 with four officers, eight student recipients, and $2000 in personal donations, the Shop with a Cop program has grown to serve 40 families with $20,000 in community donations. That’s 12 years of making holidays brighter for Livermore families.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LivermorePoliceDepartment.