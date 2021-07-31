Rick Shumway, CEO of Stanford Health Care–ValleyCare, has been named board chair for the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV).
Shumway succeeds Steve Lanza, who served as board chair for three years and led the development of ITV’s 2040 Vision Plan, which was unveiled last month.
ITV is a network of business and civic leaders focused on generating job growth and economic vitality in the region.
"The Tri-Valley is an exceptionally innovative and forward-thinking region," according to Shumway. "Leaders in every sector here genuinely believe we are stronger together, and that collaborative core value is the region's secret sauce.”
Shumway added that he is “completely bullish on what can be accomplished in the Tri-Valley in the next 20 years.”
Lanza, a principal at Tri-Valley Advising and a professor of strategy, finance and management at Las Positas College and Golden Gate University, will continue as a member of ITV’s board and executive committee.