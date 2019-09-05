A Livermore group has turned in 10,203 signatures so that voters can decide whether to overturn the city’s development agreement with Presidio Companies to build a hotel on the east side of Livermore Avenue.
As part of its plan to revitalize downtown, the City Council approved the agreement in July. Supporters of an alternative proposal for Livermore, the Central Park Plan, organized the signature gathering effort. They want a developer to build a larger, higher-end hotel with a restaurant on the west side of Livermore Avenue.
The group supporting the Central Park Plan estimates the Alameda County Registrar of Voters will validate at least 7,000 of the signatures that were turned into the city last week. If so, that’s almost 33% more than the 5,269 signatures required to qualify the referendum on the ballot.
If the county qualifies the measure, the council can either repeal its development agreement with Presidio, or put the referendum on the ballot and let voters decide.
Backers of the referendum say the number of signatures collected show the community supports their effort to protect more open space and provide better parking downtown, both made possible by the location of the hotel on the west side.
Livermore Mayor John Marchand did not respond to a request for comment by press time on Tuesday. However, during his State of the City talk on May 23, he said the community has no interest in delaying the downtown project or redesigning the plan at the ballot box.