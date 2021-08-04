LIVERMORE — Skilled trades workers returned to their jobs at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) on Friday following a three-day strike, but the effects of a bargaining session that followed might not be known for some time, a union official said.
Steve Balke — chief bargainer with the Society of Professionals, Scientists, and Engineers (SPSE), a part of the larger University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE-CWA, Local 9119) union — said the three-hour session with LLNL officials ended amicably Thursday night.
"It was cordial," Balke said. "Management did not bring up anything about the strike."
About 200 union members walked a picket line along East Avenue from Tuesday to Thursday to protest what they called unfair labor practices. Workers — including electricians, heavy equipment mechanics, sheet metal workers, welders, painters, laborers, riggers, plumbers, pipefitters and trades helpers — said they took the action because laboratory management had failed to negotiate in good faith in a dispute over mandatory on-call rotations.
"It's going to take us a little bit to see the results of the strike," Balke said. "I do believe it was a good strike. I believe it got the message across to all individuals that work there as to what was going on as to how they are treating us. It has garnered a lot more support from the scientists and researchers."
The strike and Thursday night negotiations followed management’s decision to change on-call rotations from voluntary to mandatory. Balke said the lab does not have enough employees and now requires the skilled trades workers to be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. to be called in for duty.
"You can't drink. You can't go anywhere," Balke said. "You are pretty much stuck at home."
The union says the National Labor Relations Act requires employers to bargain over matters like mandatory on-call rotations, but laboratory management did not provide the opportunity during contract negotiations. The National Labor Relations Board found merit in the union’s unfair labor practice charge and issued a complaint against LLNL for violating federal labor law.
Balke said workers are paid a small stipend while on-call but lose their on-call status if they request time for a dentist appointment or to pick up their children from school.
No future bargaining or mediation sessions were immediately scheduled, Balke said.
Breanna Bishop, the laboratory's acting director of public affairs, has said LLNL offered competitive rates and benefits, and maintained full employment and compensation for workers during the pandemic.
"We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement," Bishop said Friday.