More than 150 small businesses in Livermore, Dublin, Fremont and eastern Alameda County have received $5,000 each from the Alameda County District 1 Small Business Grant program to provide some relief from the loss of revenue sue to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business owners may use the grants, which come from the county’s general fund, to pay employees, make rent payments, cover operating expenses, or for working capital. As grants, the funds do not need to be repaid.
Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty announced the grant program in late May. To be eligible, businesses needed to be independently or locally owned, with a physical location in District 1, and less than $3 million is annual revenues.
The focus was on restaurants and small retail outlets, while professional services and home-based businesses were not eligible.
Haggerty’s office said 90% of the grant program’s $875,000 had been distributed as of this week. The program will continue through June, or until all the funds have been allocated.