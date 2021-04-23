Locally owned restaurants in six California counties, including Alameda, are now eligible to apply for $3,500 grants from the California Restaurant Foundation to help them recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation said grants are available to restaurants with 50 or fewer employees in Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Joaquin counties, with special consideration given to minority- and women-owned businesses.
“What’s really unique about our Restaurant Care Resilience Fund is that it supports the business as well as individual restaurant workers,” said Alycia Harshfield, the foundation’s executive director. “A portion of the funds will provide grants for cooks, servers, dishwashers and more who face unforeseen hardship and have nowhere else to turn. We’re helping restaurants keep their crew on payroll, while also offering a safety net for when things get tough.”
Pacific Gas & Electric recently contributed $500,000 to bolster the foundation’s Resilience Fund.
To qualify, restaurants must be open and have had a revenue loss of more than 20% from 2019 to 2020. “Many local restaurants are cornerstones of their towns and communities, and they have suffered tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PG&E Executive Vice President Marlene Santos, explaining the company’s contribution, which is part of $1.25 million the utility is giving to nonprofit organizations to assist families and communities, as well as small businesses, as they cope with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.