Assistant City Manager Linda Smith will become Dublin’s new city manager, succeeding Chris Foss, who held the job for the past five years.
Foss worked for Dublin for 20 years. Hired in 1999 as economic development director, he then served as assistant city manager from 2008 until 2014, before being selected as city manager. His official retirement date is Dec. 31. He has spent 40 years in local government.
Foss led the city to completion of various major projects. They include construction of two neighborhood parks, as well as Fallon Sports Park, and the $43 million Emerald Glen Recreation and Aquatic Complex, also known as The Wave.
Major commercial complexes built during his tenure include the Kaiser Medical Offices and Urgent Care Center, and Carl Zeiss Meditec. He also helped encourage construction of Valor Crossing housing for veterans and their families.
“Foss’s leadership and professional guidance helped to make Dublin a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Mayor David Haubert said. “The City Council has the utmost confidence in Linda’s ability to carry on the values of professional leadership, coupled with her enduring passion for this community. She is the right person to lead Dublin into the future.”
Smith takes over as city manager on Jan. 1, 2020. She spent 17 years working in local government, and joined Dublin in 2009 as assistant to the city manager. She moved up to become the city's economic development director and public information officer, and was chosen assistant city manager in 2014.
Smith is a graduate of San Jose State University, and won two professional association awards. She is also vice-president of the board of Dublin Partners in Education and is a member of Dublin Rotary.