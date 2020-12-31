Following Alameda County’s decision to push the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage appeal hearing to February, advocacy group Save North Livermore Valley (SNLV) issued the following statement:
“We are pleased that Intersect Power will no longer be allowed to rush the review of its massive Aramis industrial solar power plant proposed for the scenic North Livermore Valley, an area specifically designated by voters for the preservation of agriculture and open space,” SNLV Steering Committee Chair Chris O’Brien wrote, referring to Aramis applicant, Intersect Power. “We also support Supervisor-elect David Haubert’s common sense approach to solar in East County. Supervisor-elect Haubert called for ‘a moratorium on the review of new solar plants on agricultural land until the County completes a comprehensive study and mapping project on the appropriate siting, scale, and operation of solar power plants, if any, on agricultural land, and incorporates this work in a solar ordinance and General Plan Amendment.’ Haubert’s position helps ensure that we do not destroy the environment in our effort to save it.
“Furthermore, Haubert’s stance protects the will of Alameda County voters. Converting eastern Alameda County’s agricultural lands into industrial zones for the electricity generation – as Intersect desires – clearly violates voter-approved initiative Measure D. We look forward to working with Supervisor-elect Haubert and his new colleagues on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to defend Measure D’s environmental protections.”